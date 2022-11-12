The Denver Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in a shooting that occurred Friday and a fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Saturday.
On Friday, a woman presumed to be a bystander was shot at Colfax Avenue and Broadway.
Investigators believe two suspects exchanged fire and then fled. Police believe the woman was a bystander and was caught in the crossfire. She was transported to the hospital and her injury appears to be not life-threatening, police said.
Police released a surveillance photo of the suspects to help identifying them.
Police are also looking for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning.
Saturday at 4:26 a.m., a vehicle hit two pedestrians crossing 15th street at Stout Street. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving two injured pedestrians. One of the pedestrians, an adult male, was later pronounced dead. The same vehicle later hit property at Arapahoe Street and 15th Street.
Police described the vehicle as a blue full-sized Ford SUV.
The last few weeks had been deadly in metro Denver. Just last month, a shooting left one dead and five more people hospitalized. In Lakewood, an apartment fire that police suspect as arson killed a mother and daughter. Authorities also launched a double homicide investigation in Denver after a shooting left two dead. A woman was fatally shot in an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. An Aurora crash involving a stolen vehicle also left a dozen injured, including a 12-year-old, who ultimately died of her injuries.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, along with other city and state leaders, on Thursday unveiled a new public safety initiative that includes hiring more officers and prosecutors and expanding Support Team Assisted Response — or STAR — unit.
Hancock acknowledged the struggles downtown Denver faces, which he attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed hope that the new safety initiative will ease the burden of those living and working there.
In response, Hancock's proposed 2023 budget includes a provision that expands the number of patrol officers by 140. The proposed police patrol budget totals almost $136 million next year, an increase of about 4% or $5.3 million.