The Denver Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a truck associated to a fatal hit-and-run on Monday.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the suspected truck on Tuesday. Police described the suspected vehicle as a white 2013 to 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick up with black running boards and a black cover over the rear bed, according to a release.

Police said the vehicle is connected to the fatal hit-and-run where a man in a wheelchair was struck and killed.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Monday in the at the intersection of West 3rd Avenue and Broadway, between the Baker and Speer neighborhoods.

The vehicle-in-question was last seen fleeing south on Broadway, following the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters with information that lead to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $2,000 as a reward.