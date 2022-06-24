The Denver Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.
Police identified the suspect as 47-year-old Phillip L. Gurule. He is described as being bald with brown eyes, stands 5 foot 7 inches, and weighs 165 pounds, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.
The shooting happened on Tuesday night just after 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of West 13th Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding Gurule's whereabouts should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.