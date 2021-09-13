The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who struck a pedestrian and drove away earlier this month.

Police said the hit-and-run crash happened about 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 4 near East Colfax Avenue and Franklin Street.

The suspect was driving west on East Colfax Avenue when they allegedly hit the pedestrian crossing the roadway. The suspect then drove away without stopping or calling for help, police said.

The pedestrian suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. They are expected to survive, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Dodge Ram 1500 truck with a rear Utah license plate. It was last seen going north on Lafayette Street from Colfax Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.