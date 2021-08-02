The Denver Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information about the murder of a 65-year-old woman in Denver last month.

Police found Gertrude “Birdie” Seawalker at around 8:30 a.m. on July 17 in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Monroe Street.

Seawalker was suffering from injuries consistent with an assault, police said. She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries nearly two weeks later.

Police said they do not have any information about what happened to Seawalker.

Anyone who knows anything about Seawalker, her activities, associates and any recent assaults she was involved in is asked to come forward immediately.

Tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.