The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her three children who officials have not been able to contact since June.

Cassandra Endres, 26, took her three young children, Maddie, Frankie and Daniel, from a relative's home in Northglenn on June 16 and hasn’t been heard from since, police said.

Police said they are concerned the children may be harmed due to negligent care; however, they do not believe Endres would intentionally hurt the children. Police said they originally attempted to contact Endres to check on the children.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has also issued a missing/endangered alert for the children.

Endres is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and 135 pounds. Endres and her children are believed to still be in the Denver metro area, police said.

Anyone who sees Endres and/or her children is asked to call 911 immediately.