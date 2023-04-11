The Denver Police Department on Monday sought the public's help in tracking down three drivers involved in separate hit-and-run cases that seriously injured pedestrians over the last few days.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive $2,000 if they called the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867, authorities said.

The first case occurred on April 7, when the driver of a gray Ford Escape drove on to the sidewalk of north Perry Street and west 16th Avenue, hitting a pedestrian, who suffered serious injuries.

Police found the Ford sports utility vehicle in the 600 block of north Utica Street, but the driver fled.

The second hit-and-run case happened just after midnight on April 9. A driver hit a person riding a stand up scooter in the roadway on east Colfax Avenue at north Broadway Street. The vehicle, which police said is a mid-sized sports utility vehicle, may have incurred heavy damage to the front and windshield on the driver's side.

The third case occurred on April 3 at the intersection of north Quebec Street and east 36th Avenue. A Jeep Grand Cherokee attempting to make a left turn from westbound 36th Avenue to southbound north Quebec Street struck a pedestrian using the crosswalk.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries. The Jeep may have light to moderate front end damage, authorities said.

Denver has already seen 19 traffic related deaths in 2023, according to the city's Vision Zero dashboard, which tracks deaths and serious injuries. The Vision Zero program aims to reduce traffic-related deaths or serious injuries to zero by 2030. Last year, the city saw 76 traffic related fatalities and 350 serious injuries, down from 84 and 381 in 2021.

The police asked anyone with information on these three cases can also file report online at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/report-a-crime.