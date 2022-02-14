Denver police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of committing robberies last week, according to a news release.
One person is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred around 5:31 a.m. Feb. 8 at a 7-Eleven at 100 E. Ninth Ave. Police described the suspect as a white man in his 30s. He is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, has a medium build and has a tattoo on his right temple. The man was seen driving a pickup truck with a shell over the bed.
In a separate case, police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at 4495 N. Peoria St. Investigators described him as a white man in his 20s. He is about 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has a medium build. He was seen leaving the area traveling south on Peoria Street in a white crossover-style SUV.
Anyone with information on either person's identity can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers anonymously at 720-913-7867 or online. A reward of up to $2,000 for each case is being offered.