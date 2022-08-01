Crime Stoppers

Denver police are asking the public for help in finding a man they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

A vehicle struck and killed a person around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at East 40th Avenue and Pena Boulevard in the city's Gateway neighborhood, police said. 

Taylor Anthony Lindsey, 23, is wanted in connection with the crash, police said.

Lindsey is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 340 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Lindsey's whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

