Officers investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Denver are asking the public for tips.
Police said Camon Finley-Ponds was shot just before 9 p.m. Jan. 29 at East 58th Avenue and North Ceylon Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Two other people were shot during the incident, but they survived, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $2,000.