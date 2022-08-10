Denver police are asking the public for help as they investigate the death of a 14-year-old boy.
Authorities found Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon's remains on Monday near the baseball field at the Southwest Recreation Center at 9200 W. Saratoga Place, police said.
Investigators have not said how Aragon was killed or whether they have identified a suspect.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.