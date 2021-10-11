The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting that killed one person and injured three others Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. outside of a house at East 22nd Avenue and Quebec Street, on the border of the South Park Hill and East Colfax neighborhoods.

Officers found one man dead at the scene and three other adults suffering from gunshot wounds outside of the house — two women and one man.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released, pending the notification of his family. The three surviving victims remained hospitalized with serious injuries as of Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they do not know what led to the shooting, other than the shooter was inside of a vehicle and shot at a group of people standing in front of the house.

Police released surveillance footage showing the vehicle involved on Monday. No descriptions have been released for the vehicle or the shooter.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, its occupants or the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.