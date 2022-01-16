Denver police are asking the public for help as they investigate a case involving a 5-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday after falling into icy water along the Cherry Creek Trail.

A 911 caller said the boy fell into Cherry Creek near Hentzell Park and the boy’s father jumped in after him shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the Denver Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, both the boy and his father were in the water.

The father and son both suffered injuries, though the boy’s were more severe, officials said. The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital and the father was taken to Swedish Medical Center.

Police are now investigating the circumstances around the boy’s injuries. On Friday, the police department sent out a bulletin asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the pair between 2 and 4 p.m. Wednesday along Cherry Creek or the High Line Canal Trail between South Elmira Street and South Boston Street.

Police have not released further details about the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has additional information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.