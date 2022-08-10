A Denver police sergeant surrendered to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after investigators say he made sexual advances toward a 14-year-old girl online.

Timothy Hyatt, 45, was being held on suspicion of internet luring of a child, according to the Sheriff's Office.

An investigation into Hyatt began in February after investigators say he began communicating with the teenage girl online using a number of social media platforms and online identities. Hyatt is accused of making sexually explicit advances while interacting with the teen.

Hyatt has been a member of the Denver Police Department since 2005 and most recently was assigned as a sergeant within the department's patrol division. He has been placed on non-paid administrative leave, according to the Police Department.

"DPD finds these allegations very concerning," police said in a news release. "DPD has a robust discipline process which includes the Denver Department of Safety and the Office of the Independent Monitor, a civilian oversight agency. Since the criminal investigation is being conducted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, DPD is unable to comment further on the case."

Police said an internal investigation into the incident will begin once the criminal case is adjudicated. If convicted, Hyatt, would be ineligible to work as a police officer in Colorado.

He was scheduled to appear in Jefferson County District Court on Thursday.