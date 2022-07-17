Denver police on Sunday shot and critically wounded a man they say was armed and posed "a significant threat" to other people in the Lower Downtown area.
Five bystanders — three women and two men — were also injured in the incident, police said.
Officers were patrolling the LoDo district when they responded to a disturbance around 1:30 a.m. near 20th and Larimer streets. Three officers shot Jordan Waddy, 21, after he pointed a gun at them, police said.
Investigators said they do not believe that Waddy fired his gun.
Everyone injured in the shooting was expected to survive, police said. Waddy was being held on suspicion of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
The officers who shot Waddy will be on administrative leave while authorities investigate the shooting.
Sunday's shooting was the third involving Denver police in the past five days. On Wednesday, officers fatally shot a person they say fired at them in the city's Globeville neighborhood.
In that incident, police responded to a report of people with weapons near Seventh Avenue and Federal Boulevard. A car fled from the scene and stopped near East 49th Avenue and Washington Street.
Officers came under fire when they approached the car, police said. Two officers returned fire, striking one person, who died after being taken to a hospital.
On Friday, police shot and killed a man during a domestic violence call in the 300 block of 51st Avenue. The man "had control" of a female victim who had been stabbed before officers arrived, police said.
Each investigation is being handled by members of the Denver Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Denver District Attorney's Office.
UPDATE: Briefing by Division Chief Ron Thomas at 20th St and Larimer St. pic.twitter.com/Ej99rccBGu— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 17, 2022