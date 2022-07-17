Denver police on Sunday shot and critically wounded a person they say was armed and posed "a significant threat" to other people in the Lower Downtown area.
Bystanders were also injured in the incident, though it was unclear whether they were injured by gunfire from the police or from the person who was armed.
Officers were patrolling the LoDo district when they responded to a disturbance involving a person who was armed around 1:30 a.m. near 20th and Larimer streets, Denver police Division Chief Ron Thomas said.
UPDATE: Briefing by Division Chief Ron Thomas at 20th St and Larimer St. pic.twitter.com/Ej99rccBGu— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 17, 2022
After shooting the person who was armed, officers realized that other people in the crowd were hurt, Thomas said.
Some victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while others showed up at the hospital after fleeing from the scene. As of Sunday morning, it was unknown how many people were injured in the incident.
Sunday's shooting was the third involving Denver police in the past five days. On Wednesday, officers fatally shot a person they say fired at them in the city's Globeville neighborhood.
In that incident, police responded to a report of people with weapons near Seventh Avenue and Federal Boulevard. A car fled from the scene and stopped near East 49th Avenue and Washington Street.
Officers came under fire when they approached the car, police said. Two officers returned fire, striking one person, who died after being taken to a hospital.
On Friday, police shot and killed a man during a domestic violence call in the 300 block of 51st Avenue. The man "had control" of a female victim who had been stabbed before officers arrived, police said.
Each investigation is being handled by members of the Denver Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver District Attorney's Office.