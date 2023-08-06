Denver police shot and killed a domestic violence suspect who reportedly assaulted a woman in wheelchair and a teenage boy on Saturday evening.

Denver Chief of Police Ron Thomas held a press conference following the incident, in which he described the suspect as agitated and advancing toward officers aggressively before he was shot. The police officers who responded first tried to stop the man’s advance by Tasing him, but it was “ineffective,” Thomas said.

Watch: #Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas provides initial briefing regarding officer-involved shooting in the 2300 block of W. Cedar Ave. https://t.co/pdm6KwnR89 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 6, 2023

The incident began near 2300 West Cedar Avenue at roughly 8 p.m. and took place outside, in the view of neighbors, who called to report the assault, Thomas said.

Witnesses reported a woman was pushed or thrown from her wheelchair and that the domestic assault then turned onto a boy who Thomas believed was 14 years old. Other young children were present during the alleged assault, Thomas said.

Two Denver police officers responded within minutes and found a woman lying on the ground and a man who appeared to be involved in the reported assault, he said.

“He was very agitated and aggressive toward the officers. Ultimately, (the suspect) began approaching the officers in a very aggressive manner. Officers issued commands for him to stop. He did not stop, continued his very aggressive advance towards the officers,” Thomas said.

Officers administered aid to the man after shooting him until he was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead Thomas said.

Police had not found a weapon on scene as of the Saturday evening press conference. The relationship between the suspect and the woman was domestic but police were still investigating the exact relationship, Thomas said.

Thomas did not confirm the name of the suspect during the briefing.

Neither the woman nor the boy needed to be taken to a hospital, although the police planned to take them to headquarters for interviews, he said.

The police department has initiated the officer-involved shooting investigation protocol, Thomas said.

“Very tragic situation,” Thomas said.