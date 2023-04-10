No police officers were injured in a Monday shooting in Clement Park.

Denver Police, as well as units with the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded after DPD received a call of a man with a weapon in the 3800 block of west Saratoga Avenue and followed him to Clement Park, where the shooting occurred.

Denver officers were involved in the shooting, which took place near the baseball diamonds on the northeastern part of the park, according to Denver Police. In a news conference on scene, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said DPD was contacted regarding a person with a felony warrant.

"This incident did start in Denver, there was a location that officers were called to at roughly Lowell and Saratoga," he said at the press conference. "Officers arrived at that location and saw this person enter a vehicle. That vehicle was followed to roughly Bowles and Pierce where a felony stop was attempted."

The suspect, who was not named by any responding agency, jumped out of their vehicle and ran, prompting a number of responding officers to follow on foot. The suspect appeared to have a weapon in hand and entered Clement Park.

At first, officers attempted to stop the suspect with non-lethal force, which Thomas said was "ineffective." Neither Thomas nor an on-scene public information officer were able to say what form of "non-lethal force" was used.

"Lethal force was used, the party did go down and officers attempted to render some medical aid and secured that individual who was transported to an area hospital," Thomas said. "As I understand it he is currently in stable condition.

Jefferson County's Critical Incident Response Team assisted Denver Police, but none of their deputies were involved with the shooting. They will lead the investigation of the shooting and further updates will come from the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The Sheriff's Office indicated there was no risk to nearby schools.