The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Saturday morning.

At about 7:06 a.m., DPD tweeted about a death investigation near West 10th Avenue and Newton Street. Police later updated information that the death investigation was now a homicide and a man was in custody, according to police.

The victim was assaulted and struck by a vehicle, police said in the tweet. The suspect drove away and was later taken into custody on the ramp from Interstate 70 to Interstate 25, police said.

