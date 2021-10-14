A teenage girl shot in a domestic violence attack Monday night has died from her injuries, the Denver Police Department said Thursday.

Police said the suspect, who was in a relationship with the girl, shot her and an adult man before fatally shooting himself. During the attack, the suspect also dropped and seriously injured he and the girl’s infant child.

The infant and the adult male victim are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

The suspected shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Ziyere Daniel, the Office of the Medical Examiner said Wednesday. An autopsy determined his official manner of death was suicide by gunshot.

The teenage girl and the other victims have not yet been identified.

“The Denver Police Department passes our condolences to all parties involved and pleads that anyone who is experiencing intimate partner violence or may be a perpetrator to reach out for help,” the department said in a statement.

Police said the fatal incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of East Girard Avenue, near the Bridges at 9 Mile Station Apartments and Kennedy Golf Course in southeast Denver.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting, other than it was a domestic violence incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Colorado, 36.8% of women and 30.5% of men experience physical violence, sexual violence and/or stalking from an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 for help.