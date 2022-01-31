A deputy sheriff with the Denver Sheriff’s Department was found dead Monday in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found a man and woman dead at around 9:45 a.m. Monday inside of a home in the 1300 block of West 67th Avenue after responding to a call about a deceased male.

The woman appears to have died of gunshot wounds and the man appears to have died of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies said.

Deputies said the victim was a deputy sheriff with the Denver Sheriff’s Department.

In a statement, Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins confirmed that Denver Deputy Latasha Betterly-Byrd died Monday. Betterly-Byrd graduated from the academy in November 2021 and worked in the Downtown Detention Center.

"This is a very difficult time for her immediate family and Department family as well," Diggins said. "We ask that you keep everyone who cares for her in your thoughts and prayers."

No additional information has been released about the incident. It was unclear what the relationship was between Betterly-Byrd and the man who was found dead.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene and Laboratory Team is investigating the deaths. Detectives were interviewing witnesses, neighbors and examining electronic and physical evidence, deputies said.