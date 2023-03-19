A man is dead and Denver police are investigating after a Sunday morning shooting at the border of the Lincoln Park and Baker neighborhoods.

The shooting occurred near west 6th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, according to a tweet posted on the Denver Police Department's official Twitter account at 8:05 a.m.

In its initial report, the police department said the extent of the victim's injuries were unknown. More than six hours later, Denver police clarified that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is being investigated as a homicide," Denver police said in a tweet.

Denver Police told our news partners 9NEWS that a store manager at a Sinclair gas station called to report the shooting at 7:39 a.m. and said a possible suspect left the scene on a bicycle.

Police were reviewing surveillance footage in the area, 9NEWS reported.

Police did not release any details on what led to the shooting or any information about a possible suspect or suspects, but said the investigation was ongoing.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Metro Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipster can remain anonymous.