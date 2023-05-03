DENVER — A dash camera captured a "concerning incident" where shots were fired from one vehicle toward another on a busy Denver roadway Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Monaco Parkway and East Evans Avenue. When asked about the shooting captured on video, Denver Police called it a "concerning incident" and said it did not result in any injuries.

The nearly 40-second clip starts with a vehicle sitting at a traffic light when a white truck and a smaller black vehicle quickly approach from behind. The vehicles appear to be side by side at one point before the truck quickly swerves over and the black vehicle follows behind.

When the light changes, both vehicles make it through the intersection and move in front of the vehicle with the dash camera. The black vehicle is slightly behind the white truck when gunshots are heard in the video.

The driver of the truck swerves into oncoming traffic lanes, and as they do, the driver of the black vehicle is seen in the video with their arm out of their window firing toward the truck.

Both vehicles continue down the road before they turn around, with the truck now traveling on the wrong side of the road against oncoming traffic and toward the driver with the dash camera.

The driver with the dash camera pulls off into a parking lot and more gunshots are heard.

Denver Police said investigators were working to learn more about the circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as identify the people involved.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.