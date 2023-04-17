Denver police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot Monday afternoon near the Windsor neighborhood.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Leetsdale Drive and South Quebec Street, according to a Denver police tweet posted at 1:55 p.m.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

South Quebec Street was closed north of Leetsdale Drive while police investigated.

Police said no arrests have been made and detectives are working to piece together what led to the shooting.

The victim's name will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Metro Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867.