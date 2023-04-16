Denver Police are investigating a shooting in the 21300 block of East 48th Place that injured a male juvenile and a male adult. The investigation is ongoing and DPD has made no arrests.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

Police first reported the shooting just before 4 a.m. Sunday. They said the two people shot were transported to a hospital via a private vehicle.

The juvenile victim was in critical condition as of 6:30 a.m., while the other victim appeared to have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Denver Police asks anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A report can also be filled out online at https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.