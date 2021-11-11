Investigators have determined that Monday’s shooting that left two people dead and resulted in a multivehicle fire was a murder-suicide, the Office of the Medical Examiner announced Wednesday.

The autopsy report named the deceased as Kathryn Cochran, 43, and Dillon Emerson, 41. Cochran died of gunshot wounds and her manner of death was homicide. Emerson died of one gunshot wound and his manner of death was suicide.

Cochran and Emerson were in a relationship, according to the Denver Police Department. Public records show the two lived in the same neighborhood less than a mile apart.

Police said the incident began at 6 a.m. Monday when a woman crashed a car into a parked truck in a house’s driveway in the 8100 block of East Dartmouth Avenue, causing both vehicles to catch fire. After neighbors pulled the woman from the car, they discovered she was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman, later identified as Cochran, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the car Cochran was driving was registered to a house down the street from the crash site. When officers went to the house, they found a man inside also suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as Emerson, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries several hours later, police said.

Firefighters put out the fire in the driveway, and no one else was injured during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Anyone who knows a victim of domestic violence or is experiencing domestic violence themselves can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.