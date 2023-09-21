A shooting near Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood left one victim dead and another injured.

Denver Police officers responded to a shooting report in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, investigators found two victims had been injured by gunfire. Both were sent to nearby hospitals, according to a social media post by the Denver Police Department.

In a follow-up post around 8 a.m. Thursday, the department announced that one of the victims — an unidentified man — had died from his injuries. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Police are working to find suspect information, according to the post.

This is the second shooting to happen in the area this week. A double shooting that left a rideshare driver dead and a security guard critically injured occurred only half a mile away on Monday at East 17th Avenue and North Williams Street.

Police have no new updates on Thursday's incident.