A shooting near Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood left one victim dead and another injured.
Denver Police officers responded to a shooting report in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, investigators found two victims had been injured by gunfire. Both were sent to nearby hospitals, according to a social media post by the Denver Police Department.
#ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1100 block E 16th Ave. 2 victims located and being transported to the hospital, unknown extent of injuries at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers working to develop suspect info #Denver pic.twitter.com/ZMMmfp9hYU— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 21, 2023
In a follow-up post around 8 a.m. Thursday, the department announced that one of the victims — an unidentified man — had died from his injuries. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Police are working to find suspect information, according to the post.
This is the second shooting to happen in the area this week. A double shooting that left a rideshare driver dead and a security guard critically injured occurred only half a mile away on Monday at East 17th Avenue and North Williams Street.
Police have no new updates on Thursday's incident.