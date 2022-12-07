One person died Wednesday and two others were injured in a Denver assault and stabbing, which may be linked, according to the Denver Police Department via Twitter.
Denver Police responded to a domestic disturbance report at 10150 E. Harvard Ave., a housing complex just west of Colorado Highway 30, at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the tweet.
Police found two women with stab wounds. One of the two stabbing victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Police said there was also a report of an assault in the area near 2500 South Dayton Way, just blocks from the location of the stabbing. With help from witnesses, police detained an adult male suspect.
Investigators are working to determine whether there is a connection between the detained assault suspect and the fatal stabbing.
The Denver Office of Medical Examiner will release the victim's identification after the autopsy. Police declined to release the suspect's identification, or any potential charges.