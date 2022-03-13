A man suspected of stabbing someone in the city's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood died of injuries he sustained in a fire at the home where the stabbing occurred, Denver police said Sunday.
Officers and firefighters responded to a stabbing and house fire Saturday night in the 19300 block of East 41st Place.
Police have not said what led up to the stabbing. Medics took the stabbing victim to a hospital with serious injuries, but police had not given an update on his condition as of Sunday afternoon.
The Denver Fire Department is investigating the fire.