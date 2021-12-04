Temperatures across Denver could be more than 20 degrees higher than December's average on Saturday as sunshine is in the forecast.
Another dry and mild day. #cowx pic.twitter.com/5CtN5Xdh6Y— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 4, 2021
Saturday's high is projected to be 65 degrees, which is 21 degrees warmer than the Dec. 4 average. The temperature won't near 72 degrees which is the record for the day that was set in 2007, according to the National Weather Service.
⚠️ High Wind WatchSunday | 2 AM - NoonStrong winds will develop over the Front Range late this evening, peaking Sunday when they'll expand into the foothills and much of the plains. Wind-prone locations in the Front Range may gust up to 80 mph. #COwx pic.twitter.com/yRf7upn5NS— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 4, 2021
Joining the sunshine and warm temperatures on Saturday will be wind gusts of up to 23 mph. In other portions of the state like Estes Park, gusts could reach 64 mph, according to the weather service.
Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to continue until Monday as a cold front moves into the state.
Those headed to the Parade of Lights on Saturday evening should still bundle up as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30's overnight. However, temperatures will rise into the 60's again on Sunday.
Temperatures will return to normal on Monday as the high is not expected to top 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.