A Denver woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian on a Lakewood highway, the Lakewood Police Department announced Tuesday.

Marisa Kakos, 26, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run involving serious bodily injury. She may face additional charges, police said. Kakos’ car used in the crash has also been impounded.

Police said they were able to find Kakos thanks to an anonymous tip giving them information about the driver after the hit-and-run was announced online.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Highway 285, east of the South Simmons Street exit.

The pedestrian was walking north on the highway after an unknown driver stopped and let her out, police said. Shortly after the pedestrian began walking, another vehicle driving north crashed into the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is still in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, police said. Her identity is not being released at this time.

The driver involved in the crash fled the scene without offering aide, police said.

In addition to the crash, police are also investigating why the pedestrian was walking on the highway.

Footage and photos of the crash are still being reviewed and are not yet available for the public, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300 or email grestr@lakewoodco.org.