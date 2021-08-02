Officers arrested a Denver woman in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting in the Barnum West neighborhood, the Denver Police Department announced.

Itasha Patterson, 37, was held on suspicion of first-degree murder for the shooting in the 000 block of North Quitman Street, police said.

At around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of gunshots and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Investigators say the incident began with an argument between a group of individuals and ended with Patterson shooting the victim multiple times.

Police have not released any further details about the shooting or what led them to Patterson.

Patterson has a history of small misdemeanor crimes. From 2007 to 2013, she was charged with over 30 offenses in Colorado and Wisconsin, including disorderly conduct, property damage and several cases of driving without a license, according to public records.

Police asked those with information on the case to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.