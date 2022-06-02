A 34-year-old Denver woman is facing murder charges after she fled the scene of a fatal crash and led authorities on a pursuit in Boulder County on Wednesday.
Amanda Garcia was arrested on suspicion of committing a slew of crimes including first-degree murder, vehicular homicide — reckless, vehicular homicide — DUI, vehicular assault, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree assault and other charges, according to the Boulder County Jail records.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, Garcia was involved in a fatal head-on collision near 68th Street and South Boulder Road just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Garcia suffered minor injuries in the crash; however, a 32-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle, a 96-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the state patrol.
The man is from Eldorado Springs and the Boulder County Coroner's Office will release his name once his relatives have been notified.
After the crash, Garcia allegedly carjacked an SUV and led Boulder County sheriff's deputies and state troopers on a pursuit that went into Boulder.
The Boulder Police Department used speed sticks to try to stop the vehicle near Arapahoe Road and 48th Street, but Garcia avoided the sticks and struck another vehicle, Cutler said.
The occupant of the other vehicle was not injured.
Garcia continued down Arapahoe Road and went through a number of red lights before she turned into a parking lot near 28th Street and Arapahoe Road.
Authorities then took her into custody, Cutler said.