Denver's crime rates remain worse than before the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, making Colorado's biggest city among the most crime-ridden metro areas in America, notably when it comes to car theft, a new report shows.

Denver’s average monthly crime rate in 2022 stood at 43% higher than in 2019 and 75% more compared to 2008.

And the nearly 15,000 cars that were stolen in the city last year made Denver No. 3 in car theft among America's cities, according to the report from the Common Sense Institute.

And those stolen cars could fill all the parking lots surrounding Empower Field during three Broncos home games, the report notes.

Unsurprisingly, Denver's crime is also worse off compared to the rest of Colorado.

“In 2021, CSI produced the first analysis of the Colorado crime wave," Common Sense Institute Executive Director Kelly Caufield told The Denver Gazette. "The bad news — Denver is still in the midst of a dangerous wave that is harming victims, ravaging the economy and preventing the city from flourishing."

The report used crime data from publicly available sources both at the local and federal levels, notably the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

The Common Sense Institute report says the city's crime rate stood at 58% higher than the Colorado average last year. Historically, the report adds, it's only been about 28% higher than the state average.

"Denver’s average monthly crime for crimes against a person has consistently been higher than Colorado and is continuing to diverge away from Colorado at a higher rate in each year since 2012," the report says.

The report also says Denver is No. 6 when it comes to property crime.

Colorado's crime landscape, notably the spike in car theft in the last few years, compelled Gov. Jared Polis in January to ask lawmakers to enact tougher penalties on car theft, noting the crime has directly affected both policymakers and members of the public alike.

Polis made the plea less than two years after signing legislation that lowered the penalty for some car theft offenses. Polis in 2021 approved legislation that overhauled Colorado’s misdemeanor laws, whose provisions included making it a Class 1 misdemeanor to steal a car if its value is less than $2,000, although the law dictating penalties tied to the value of a motor vehicle go back to at least 2004.

The vast majority of vehicles stolen in Colorado are valued at the lower end of the scale, according to a 2022 report also from the Common Sense Institute, which said 85.6% of stolen vehicles are valued at less than $25,000, and 63.%% are valued at less than $15,000.

Current law, which weighs the penalty depending on the value of the vehicle, is unfair, according to Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, who cosponsored legislation — with Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs — to instead tie the penalty to behavior. The proposed legislation, for examples, seeks to impose tougher penalties on repeat offenders.

Supporters said basing penalties on vehicle value creates a hardship for car owners for whom an inexpensive car is their only mode of transportation for work, school, daycare or other common tasks, burdening particularly low-income residents.

The Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association reported last year that Colorado had a rate of 68.56 auto thefts per 100,000 people in the first half of 2022.

Common Sense Institute released its report at a crucial stage of the race for Denver mayor, where 17 candidates vie to replace Michael Hancock.

“Our goal is to provide the data and facts so policy makers and elected officials can better understand the impact crime is having on the city and develop solutions to combat the challenge,” Caufield said. “Ahead of the April elections, we also want to make sure Denver voters have the facts about the depth and breadth of the crime plaguing our city.”