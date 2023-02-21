The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office rolled its bomb squad to a bank robbery in Centennial Tuesday morning, according to police.

Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Key Bank at 20290 E. Smoky Hill Rd. in Centennial, just north of Falcon Creek Middle School, according to an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tweet.

The suspect fled and deputies are searching the area.

The suspect is described as a white male about six feet tall with a thin build. He is wearing a dark gray or black hoodie, gray cargo pants, white shoes and a mask. He is carrying a blue Walmart bag and drove away in an early 2000's tan Honda Accord, according to the tweet. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Smoky Hill Road is closed at Picadilly Street and the bomb squad in on the scene to examine a device the suspect left in the bank, according to the tweet.

Nearby banks and businesses were evacuated and the public is asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated Tuesday.