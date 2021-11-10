The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of threats made against Eaglecrest High School near Aurora over the past two days.

Deputies said the first threat was made via a Snapchat post Tuesday, in which a student said he would "shoot up" the school the next day.

Screenshots of the Snapchat posted to Twitter say, “i am shooting up eagle crest highschool tomorrow i am sick and tired of the bulling and hate everyone do not come to school tomorrow me and my friends will be there waiting for you.”

Other students reported the threat and deputies quickly identified the student responsible. Though the student initially denied making the post, deputies found the post in his deleted archives, at which point the student said he did it to impress his friends, deputies said.

The student is still under investigation and is not currently allowed back in the school, deputies said.

On Wednesday, deputies received reports of social media posts from students claiming to have seen a gun inside of Eaglecrest High School.

Deputies said they tracked down and interviewed all the witnesses Wednesday afternoon. The students claimed they didn't personally see any weapons but heard rumors or saw posts about the sightings.

Deputies said they do not believe either of the threats were credible.

“The investigation has not been able to substantiate the validity of any threats in the last two days,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “There is no danger to the school or the surrounding area.”

Eaglecrest High School has not been placed on lockdown in the last two days as a result of either of the threats.

The investigations are ongoing, deputies said.