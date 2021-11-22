The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in investigating the murder of a man and the disappearance of another man in Weld County over the weekend.

Deputies said 40-year-old Gilbert Gutierrez was found dead at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 23600 block of Blake Street outside of Johnstown. An autopsy revealed that Gutierrez died of blunt force trauma.

During the investigation into Gutierrez’s murder, deputies said they learned about a second potential victim, 26-year-old Oscar Eduardo Valles Avila.

Avila was reported missing and hasn’t been seen since 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He is believed to be alive but may be in danger, deputies said.

Avila’s disappearance was connected to a suspect vehicle believed to be a 2015 to 2017 white Toyota Camry.

Deputies have not released any additional information about what led up to the murder or disappearance. It is unclear how Gutierrez and Avila are connected.

Anyone with information about Gutierrez’s murder, Avila’s whereabouts or the owner of the Toyota Camry is asked to call detectives at 970-400-5816 or the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimeshurt.com.