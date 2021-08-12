An undercover surveillance operation ended with a deputy fatally shooting a suspect Wednesday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect was wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence and vehicle theft, said Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn. A task force of officers and deputies from various agencies followed the suspect for more than two hours Wednesday leading to the shooting.

About 5 p.m., the suspect stopped at a tire shop near West 70th Avenue and Pecos Street where he appeared to be trying to steal a car, Reigenborn said.

At that point, the task force members approached the suspect and identified themselves as law enforcement. The suspect then “immediately brandished a firearm” and ran into the back of the tire shop, Reigenborn said.

Fearing for the safety of the people in the tire shop, the task force members ran inside and an Adams County deputy shot the suspect, killing him at the scene, Reigenborn said.

Reigenborn said the suspect pointed his firearm at the deputy but it is “unclear” if the suspect fired the weapon at any time. No bystanders or task force members were injured during the incident.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, but Reigenborn said he was a repeat offender.

“He has a fairly lengthy criminal history. Very violent,” Reigenborn said during a news conference.

Reigenborn said officials don’t know why the suspect went to that particular tire shop, but they believe he was aware that he was under surveillance by the task force.

The kidnapping and domestic violence victim was confirmed to be safe Wednesday morning. The victim was believed to be the suspect’s girlfriend, Reigenborn said.

The deceased was the only suspect the task force was looking for.

The Adams County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting. Reigenborn said he does not know if any of the task force members were wearing body cameras.

In addition to Adams County deputies, the task force included officers from Denver, Aurora and Westminster.