Two people were shot to death and seven others were injured in four separate, unrelated incidents overnight in different parts of Denver.

But the spurt of violence didn't seem to keep anyone away on Saturday.

Less than eight hours after gunshots from the final incident were fired, hundreds gathered Saturday at the Union Station Farmers Market. Others jogged along Blake Street and near Coors Field in LoDo, where a concessions employee was fatally shot and another bystander was injured following a dispute at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

"There's not really anything we can do about it," said James Cecil, who had just left Tattered Cover Book Store near the intersection of 20th and Wazee Streets. "Obviously it's horrible, but it's not going to force us to stay inside."

Across town, several groups walked and did some sightseeing near the State Capitol across Civic Center park from where three people were shot, one fatally around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

One member of the group, Mitchell Guse, was unaware of the shootings.

"It's a little unnerving to think something tragic happened just feet from where were standing," he said while accompanied by his son, Alex.

Police said Saturday afternoon that two men walked into the northern section of the park Friday night and opened fire. No suspects have been arrested and a motive is under investigation.

Most of the people who spoke to The Denver Gazette around downtown Saturday were unaware of any Friday night violence.

Blake Street Tavern owner Chris Fuselier said he's worried nights that like Friday will keep people from coming downtown after months of trying to get them to come back after the worst of the pandemic.

"It's just another black eye," he said. "We've been trying to get people to come back as restrictions have been lifted, but this is only making it harder."

A few blocks west at Hayters and Co. near 19th and Blake streets, General Manager Dyllan Frantz said they've recently hired off-duty officers to ensure any trouble stays out of their establishment.

"Last night was actually the first time we employed our own cops at our bar because of the amount of shootings and crime happening around here," Frantz said.

Both individuals suggested that an increased police presence in the area would help deter the violent crimes, but Fuselier added officers need to stay around the stadium longer following an event.

"They just scatter after the game, but what we need is for them to stay around on Friday and Saturday nights," Fuselier said.

The Denver Police Department told The Denver Gazette on Saturday that patrol numbers on the weekends have increased as more people return downtown in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.

"The Department dedicates significant resources to the downtown area, particularly on weekends, to provide proactive, high-visibility patrols which serve as a crime deterrent and to hasten our response to any issues that may arise," a spokesperson wrote in an email statement to The Denver Gazette. "We will continue evaluating the best times and locations for these high-visibility patrols to maintain a safe environment."

Dave Caprera says he's lived downtown for nearly two decades and still feels safe going to an evening ballgame, or walking to his condo near 16th and Larimer streets after having a few beers.

"Of course it's unnerving that these things are happening, but I still consider LoDo to be a safe area, I mean just look at all the people out right now," he said while drinking coffee outside the Milk Market Saturday afternoon. "Is it going to alter my behavior? Probably not."

In other incidents, a man was shot in a parking lot of West 11th Avenue and Acoma Street around 2 a.m., and within 10 minutes another man and woman were shot at East Colfax Avenue and Ogden Street.

Each shooter remained at large as of 5 p.m. on Saturday.

While many of the people who spoke to The Denver Gazette Saturday said they won't cancel date night, or stop walking along the 16th Street Mall, some said it'll force them to be aware of their surroundings.

"Knowing these things happened just makes me want to feel more mindful of where I am, where I'm going and what I'm doing," said Katie Beechen who is visiting Denver from Dallas.