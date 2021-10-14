The 26-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting a mail carrier in Longmont on Wednesday previously worked with and had a child with the victim, according to an arrest affidavit.

Devan R. Schreiner is currently being held in the Boulder County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder for the slaying of 33-year-old Jason Schaefer.

According to the affidavit, Schreiner was employed by the United States Postal Service's Longmont branch before being fired two weeks ago after an incident between her and Schaefer.

Officers were dispatched to the area near Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive in southwest Longmont after reports of a shooting at 12:32 p.m., according to the affidavit.

One minute later, a caller reported a mail carrier, later identified as Schaefer, "was shot in their driveway and they were afraid to check on the individual," according to the affidavit.

Callers also stated seeing a person wearing a dark-colored hoodie and possibly a blue mask fled southeast following the shooting.

Upon officers arrival, they located Schaefer in front of the neighborhood mailboxes with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead on-scene, according to the affidavit.

When the post master arrived to the scene, he said, "Did the baby mama do it?" Investigators then learned that Schaefer and Schreiner had a child together, and that on Monday he filed court documents to have parenting time modified, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said they did not know if Schreiner received the documents prior to the shooting.

Investigators also learned there had been two previous court cases involving the two since 2016. The cases were in regards to child custody and domestic relations, according to online court records.

Throughout the initial investigation, authorities acquired video footage from several homes near where the shooting occurred.

One video showed a person running south from the incident wearing a long-sleeve, dark-colored top with a possible hood. Another video showed a black Nissan SUV missing the passenger front hub cab driving past and away from Summerlin Court, about two blocks southeast of where the shooting occurred, according to the affidavit.

Investigators learned Schreiner owns a 2017 black Nissan Rogue. In May of this year, it was captured by an automated license plate reader without a passenger front hubcap, according to the affidavit.

Authorities went to the school where the child of the two attends and learned from an unspecified person that Schaefer previously received threats from Schreiner and there is proof at his home, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also learned Schreiner worked at the USPS's Longmont branch before being fired two weeks ago. She then began working at the Loveland branch, according to the affidavit.

Members of the U.S. Inspection Service, a federal law enforcement agency that investigates crimes involving the postal service, assisted in the initial investigation and reviewed Schreiner's GPS data through her scanner, according to the affidavit.

The scanner is used for a variety of reasons, including to scan a package as delivered, but also reports GPS data to the USPS servers throughout the day.

During the investigation into Schreiner's GPS data, postal inspectors found there was an extended period of time where the GPS data indicated the device was stationary.

"This activity is unusual as the scanners normally display movement at regular intervals which would indicate normal USPS letter carrier activity such as walking and driving," according to the affidavit.

Schreiner began her day at 10:15 a.m. During the day, her device was located in an unspecified and redacted area, but inspectors said it was stationary. She eventually began moving again and returned to the office docking port around 4:30 p.m., according to the affidavit.

After returning to her home in Fort Collins, Schreiner drove to the Longmont police station for an interview.

At this time, detectives looked through the windows of her vehicle and located a blue facial mask and a black hoodie style jacket. The vehicle was not entered, according to the affidavit.

Information regarding Schreiner's interview is heavily redacted, but according to the affidavit, she indicated she was familiar with and had shot firearms in the past. She also said that she knew an unnamed person owns a firearm but didn't know where it was stored, according to the affidavit.

Schreiner additionally told investigators she was the only person who had access to her vehicle and phone.

Following the interview Schreiner was arrested. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.