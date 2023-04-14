Denver police on Friday arrested a suspect who they say tackled the Colorado Rockies mascot "Dinger" at a game Monday.

Police said 45-year-old Kenneth Sonley was contacted by phone on Friday and opted to turn himself in. Sonley was cited on charges of assault and disturbing the peace.

The incident occurred Monday at around 8:18 p.m. at Coors Field during the Rockies game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The suspect left the stands and tackled Dinger, knocking down the purple dinosaur mascot as it danced on top of the Rockies dugout. The person inside the costume was injured.

