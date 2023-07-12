The district attorney's office Wednesday filed a first-degree murder charge against the man who allegedly shot and killed a teen boy trying to steal his car, which means prosecutors believe the act was pre-meditated.

Orest Schur, 27, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder related to the July 6 shooting that resulted in the death of one teenage boy and injuries to another, according to a 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office news release.

Schur claimed the teens shot at him first, but police didn't find any other weapons or evidence at the scene to back up that claim, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. July 5 in the 19400 block of East 59th Place, just east of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

Schur's wife made the first 911 call at 11:19 p.m., saying they were woken by a car alarm going off and saw two people dressed in black attempting to break into a Hyundai Elantra.

She told police her husband had gone outside to look around then heard a car driving very fast and heard three gunshots she believed came from a street over, according to the arrest affidavit.

The dispatcher advised her to call her husband and tell him to come inside.

About four minutes later, another person, later identified as Schur, called 911 and reported that he'd been shot at while chasing some car thieves, according to the affidavit and 9News.

Responding officers found a Kia Rio crashed into a backyard fence on East 58th Circle, according to 9News. The car had a bullet hole in the trunk and a shattered rear windshield, appearing as though the bullet went through the rear of the front driver's seat.

The car was empty and there was damage to the steering column, suggesting the vehicle was stolen but unreported.

Shortly after midnight, police found the teenage victim lying in a yard with a gunshot wound to his back and head, according to the affidavit.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his wounds, according to police. His identity has not been released, but is believed to be a teenage boy.

The second teen, 13, who was shot in the back, ran to a nearby relative's house and self-transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police spoke to Schur, who said he originally chased them to get a better description of the thieves or vehicle, according to 9News.

Schur told police he heard gunshots, but did not see a muzzle flash. He shot back at the thieves through his driver's window, the affidavit said according to 9News.

Investigators did not find any other weapons in the area, in the other vehicle or in the teens' homes.

There was also no evidence that Schur's car was hit by gunfire, according to 9News.

Schur's next court date is scheduled for Thursday.

The U.S. Space Force confirmed that Schur is a technical sergeant assigned to Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, according to 9News. The affidavit said he had weapons training and have previously served two tours in Afghanistan.