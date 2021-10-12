One person was killed and two others were injured during a domestic violence-related shooting early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 10000 block of East Girard Avenue, near the Bridges at 9 Mile Station Apartments and Kennedy Golf Course in southeast Denver. Police announced the shooting at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday.

After receiving reports of gunshots, responding officers found one person dead at the scene and two others suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

It is unclear how each of the victims were involved in the shooting or if any of them were the suspected shooter.

Police have not announced any arrests as of Tuesday morning, but said they “believe we have accounted for all involved parties and are continuing to investigate the circumstances.”

The two surviving victims were taken to a hospital with an unknown extent of injuries, police said. The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending the notification of their family.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting, other than it was a domestic violence incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Colorado, 36.8% of women and 30.5% of men experience physical violence, sexual violence and/or stalking from an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 for help.