Denver police are investigating a double homicide in the West Highland neighborhood.

The initial report was of a "death investigation" in the 4100 block of W. 38th Ave. around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, which changed to a double homicide around 3:30 p.m., when Denver police sent an updated tweet.

Police said the incident occurred indoors.

No other information was immediately released about the victims or the cause of death.

But American Elm, a restaurant in the area, released a statement saying it would be closed for the rest of the week.

“The American Elm team is completely devastated by today’s tragic events. We are focused on providing our staff mental health support and will be closed for the rest of the week. We are cooperating fully with the Denver Police Department in their ongoing investigation and will not be providing any further comment at this time out of respect for the families and loved ones involved.”

Police are asking for tips in the case through the Crime Stoppers program at (720) 913-7867.

This story will be updated as more details become available.