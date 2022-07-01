The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to locate a Boulder man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager.

The suspect has been identified as Andrew Rosa, 34. He met the victim, a 16-year-old girl online, after he contacted her. They then met in person, when Rosa allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, according to the sheriff's office.

Rosa's last known address was in Boulder, however, he was last known to be in Moab, Utah, on May 29 and known to drive a Jeep Compass with the Colorado license CRY-328.

He's been described as 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators believe Rosa may have contacted other under-aged females using different social media platforms such as Snapchat.

Anyone with information regarding Rosa or his location should contact the sheriff's office at 303-814-7631.