The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying two men accused of committing daytime burglaries in the southern metro.
The Sheriff's Office said the burglaries began last week in the 3300 block of Sturbridge Drive in Highlands Ranch and 14000 block of Lexington Drive in Parker.
In each instance, the suspects have knocked on the front door and if no one answers, they break in through the rear of the home, according to a news release.
Authorities said the suspects are in their 20s or 30s and wear reflective safety vests while committing the burglaries. They have been seen driving a newer white Dodge Caravan and a mid-2000s KIA Sedona.
Anyone with information about the burglars should email Detective Eric Oppeau at eoppeau@dcsheriff.net or call the department's major crime tip line at 303-660-7579.