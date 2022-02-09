Authorities on Wednesday were searching for a potentially "armed and dangerous" man in connection with a double homicide in southeast Douglas County.
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said deputies were looking for 29-year-old Casey M. Devol, who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 235 pounds and was last seen driving a 2001 gold Ford F250 with Colorado license plate 052XPI.
Anyone who sees Devol or his truck should call 911.
"We believe his behavior is very volatile and dangerous, and he had multiple weapons with him at the time of the murder," Spurlock said.
Deputies were sent to a garage near a home in the 2100 block of Russellville Road after a man and woman were found dead around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Spurlock said the caller was at the home "to do business" with the victims, who were in their 30s. As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities had yet to release the victims' names.
Their cause and manner of death are still under investigation, but Spurlock said they were shot. Investigators believe the victims were killed late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
Authorities used surveillance footage inside the home to identify Devol as a suspect. He left the home more than once to grab guns from his truck, Spurlock said.
Investigators believe Devol was related to the woman and friends with the man, but their relationship has not been confirmed. Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the killings, Spurlock said.
Deputies and the SWAT team searched Devol's home in southeast Franktown on Wednesday morning, but he wasn't at the residence. He also hasn't gone into work since the incident, Spurlock said.