A Douglas County sheriff's deputy is accused of bringing contraband into the county's detention facility. 

Carley Jackson, 24, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree official misconduct, conspiracy, introducing contraband in the second degree, attempt to influence a public servant and bribery, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. 

Authorities learned that a deputy brought contraband into the detention facility on May 25, according to a news release. 

Jackson worked at the county jail but is no longer employed by the Sheriff's Office.

She was expected to make an initial court appearance Wednesday after posting a $10,000 bond Tuesday night. 

