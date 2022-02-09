Authorities found and arrested the primary suspect in a double homicide in southeast Douglas County, officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday night.
Casey M. Devol, 29, was arrested in Salina, Kansas, on suspicion of murder. He was wanted in connection with the deaths of a man and woman who were found deceased around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a garage in the 2100 block of Russellville Road in southeast Douglas County, sheriff Tony Spurlock said Wednesday.
Devol will be taken to a local jail where he will await extradition to Colorado, officials said.
"We believe his behavior is very volatile and dangerous, and he had multiple weapons with him at the time of the murder," Spurlock said.
Spurlock said the caller was at the home "to do business" with the victims, who were in their 30s. As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities had yet to release the victims' names.
Their cause and manner of death are still under investigation, but Spurlock said they were shot. Investigators believe the victims were killed late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
Authorities used surveillance footage inside the home to identify Devol as a suspect. He left the home more than once to grab guns from his truck, Spurlock said.
Investigators believe Devol was related to the woman and friends with the man, but their relationship has not been confirmed. Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the killings, Spurlock said.
Deputies and the SWAT team searched Devol's home in southeast Franktown on Wednesday morning, but he wasn't at the residence.
