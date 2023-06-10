The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help, and offering a reward, in identifying a group of thieves who have stolen multiple vehicles.

At around 4 a.m. Monday, at least three suspects stole a black 2020 Jeep Cherokee with Colorado plate CJD-H91 in the Pradera neighborhood, south of Parker, according to a crime alert.

The Jeep is still missing.

The same suspects returned with at least two others and stole a black Audi SUV from the same neighborhood. The Audi was recovered.

The group is also responsible for several vehicle trespasses and property theft in both that neighborhood and the Pinery Glen neighborhood, according to the alert.

On Tuesday, the group stole a black 2017 Cadillac CTS with Colorado plate OVJ-056, which is also still missing.

After stealing the Cadillac, they were involved in a pursuit with police that ended shortly afterward.

Anyone with information about the incidents or suspects is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 . There is a $2,000 reward for anyone able to help solve the crimes, according to the alert.